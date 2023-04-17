Chicago P.D. star dyes hair pink for a new look

It’s pretty easy to tell that Chicago P.D. is on hiatus.

The hit NBC show recently finished filming for Season 10, giving the cast extra freedom.

And cast members are starting to post about family events, trips, and even new hair colors.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar loves changing his look, often posting about a new clothing style or something he has done with his hair.

Now that he is featured on the Chicago P.D. cast, he has to keep things pretty standard as Officer Dante Torres.

But now that the summer filming hiatus has begun, Benjamin has changed things up again.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar goes with pink hair

Taking to his Instagram page, Benjamin was very subtle in revealing his new hair color.

In what appears to be a yawn for the camera, he is on a bed where his bright pink hair can be seen.

The caption to the post doesn’t even mention the new look.

In another post, Benjamin can be seen hanging out with his friends, with his pink hair on full display.

Several photos are on the Instagram post shared below, as everyone gets to enjoy the new hair.

And in a third post from Benjamin, he is enjoying some time at the pool on Sunday. He is taking full advantage of his time away from the set.

Back to work for Chicago P.D. Season 11

Chicago P.D. has been renewed for another year, with NBC bringing back the hit drama for the 2023-2024 television season.

There will be 22 episodes in the new season, possibly beginning with the season premiere in September 2023.

Having the show picked up before they finished filming means the writers may have a cliffhanger coming on the season finale.

Some hints about a crossover between Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire have also been made.

The shows are still on an extended spring hiatus at NBC, with the Wednesday night drama returning on Wednesday, May 3.

Here is a full breakdown of the Chicago P.D. episode schedule, with each date listed featuring a new installment.

For fans who don’t want to wait for the new episodes to come out, everything that has already aired can be streamed on Peacock. That includes past episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Viewers can also stream the first episode when Benjamin Levy Aguilar played Dante Torres. That was Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 18 (called New Guard).

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.