Chicago P.D. wraps filming, cast and crew celebrate

Chicago P.D. just finished filming episodes for Season 10.

While the hiatus for the One Chicago shows continues, filming had to be done for the final episodes that will air this spring.

This is the last hiatus for the current television season, but it may have felt longer due to when it happened.

When the shows return in May, there are only four new episodes left on the Chicago P.D. television schedule.

And on the next new episode of Chicago P.D., the show is bringing back a family member for someone on the Intelligence team.

But let’s get back to the filming, which has been completed for a highly-anticipated season finale this spring.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 has wrapped filming

The video below comes from the Chicago P.D. set, where filming has been completed on Season 10.

As the camera pans around, quite a few notable people from the show are featured.

Detective Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos) can be seen standing as Seargent Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) approaches ASA Nina Chapman (Sara Bues) for a hug.

Chicago PD last of filming. Yesterday 🎬#chicagopd pic.twitter.com/J8ywlxxpoE — Nathy 🎧| Upstead Acc ❤️‍🩹 (@Upsteadlovers) April 13, 2023

And in this next photo, fans get a teaser for a location where part of the Chicago P.D. season finale takes place.

It’s an ominous location for the show that has been used in the past. This could make some fans nervous about what might happen before Season 10 ends.

The big Chicago P.D. season finale is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 24 at 10/9c on NBC. Could it include a crossover with Chicago Fire?

Because only good things can come from PD filming here tonight for the second to last day of the season 😬👀 pic.twitter.com/fjdw09AZuM — Annie🍹🤍✨ (@upsteadschenfrd) April 12, 2023

More news for Chicago P.D.

Great news about the future of the One Chicago shows came out last week.

Included in that news was NBC ordering Season 11 of Chicago P.D. Those new episodes will air during the 2023-2024 television season.

Some bad news also came out with the news, as NBC is looking to cut some costs for its primetime shows.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the stars won’t appear in every episode of Season 11.

There will be weeks during the new season when members of Intelligence are not seen on screen.

But at least the show is returning, and there will be 22 brand-new episodes to enjoy during Season 11.

During the downtime of the latest spring hiatus and the upcoming summer months, fans can still enjoy past episodes of Chicago P.D. by streaming them on Peacock. That’s also where past content from Chicago Med and Chicago Fire can be streamed.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.