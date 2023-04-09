Chicago P.D. brings back a family member for new episode

Chicago P.D. is on an extended hiatus at NBC before returning with a new episode in May.

And when the show finally returns, Officer Kevin Atwater will be the focal point of the new installment.

The first TV promo for Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 19, was released to give fans an idea of the storyline.

And in that story, Lew Atwater (the father of Kevin Atwater) appears to be involved in another case.

Actor Erik LaRay Harvey began playing the elder Atwater earlier in Season 10. The character was recently released from prison and tried to explain to Kevin everything that happened.

The stage has been set for the characters to get a bit closer, especially with the early tone of this new episode.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 19 TV promo

Below is a Chicago P.D. TV promo for the May 3 episode. That’s when the One Chicago shows return with new episodes, forcing fans to wait a while.

For fans who want to go back and rewatch the first episode where Erik LaRay Harvey appeared as Lew Atwater, that one was called Long Lost. It served as Season 10, Episode 11, and is available for streaming on Peacock.

More from One Chicago

With the writers focusing on a story with Kevin Atwater on his father, it likely means a week without focusing on the Becks.

That’s the family that Officer Adam Ruzek has gone undercover to investigate.

In the last episode, Ruzek learned that Richard Beck (played by Lee Tergesen) is planning a massive attack on multiple fronts.

This is something that will become important as the season finale approaches. It may also set up an exciting crossover with Chicago Fire.

Recently, Matt Casey returned to Chicago Fire to lead a task force worried about a domestic terrorist attack.

In other news from Chicago Fire, the writers may have indicated that actor Taylor Kinney will not return this spring.

A Chicago Fire storyline about Kelly Severide was explained by Stella Kidd in detail. It hints at an absence longer than anyone anticipated.

While everyone waits for an official announcement from the show, Taylor Kinney posed for a picture with a fan.

As a reminder, the new episode of Chicago P.D. doesn’t arrive until Wednesday, May 3. That’s a lot of downtime between new episodes, but everything that debuted in Season 10 is available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.