Chicago P.D. cast: Stars won’t be in every episode next season

The Chicago P.D. cast for Season 11 will be less static than usual.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the One Chicago shows got renewed at NBC.

This is a one-year extension for the Wednesday dramas, bringing them all back for the 2023-2024 television season.

There is a catch with the renewal, though, because the shows had to cut some costs behind the scenes.

Rather than cut the salaries that the actors and actresses get paid in each episode, the Chicago P.D. cast members will each appear in fewer episodes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It means there will be creative storytelling where the main characters go away for a week or two as the season progresses.

How will the Chicago P.D. cast work for Season 11?

Since this is a police drama, it will be easy to explain why a character isn’t there in a given week. A character could be undercover, helping someone else on a case, or assigned to a task force.

According to Deadline, the new season will still consist of 22 episodes.

As it currently stands, the seven primary characters on the show are slated to return for Chicago P.D. Season 11. That cast list is presented below:

Jason Beghe – Sergeant Hank Voight

Amy Morton – Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt

Tracy Spiridakos – Detective Hailey Upton

Patrick John Flueger – Officer Adam Ruzek

LaRoyce Hawkins – Officer Kevin Atwater

Marina Squerciati – Officer Kim Burgess

Benjamin Levy Aguilar – Officer Dante Torres

More episodes to come in Chicago P.D. Season 10

Even though there is a lot of talk about what’s to come for Chicago P.D. next year, there are still episodes left to debut in Season 10.

In the Chicago P.D. episode schedule, four new episodes will debut in May. That includes a big season finale that could involve a cliffhanger.

There have even been hints that the finale could be a crossover with Chicago Fire.

As for the drama at Firehouse 51, the Chicago Fire writers hinted that Kelly Severide isn’t returning this season.

That’s bad news for fans of the show, but some great news about the Season 12 Chicago Fire cast came out.

All earlier episodes from Chicago P.D. Season 10 are available for streaming on Peacock. While the current extended hiatus at One Chicago continues, Peacock is a great place to watch classic episodes from the past.

It might be a good idea for fans to revisit the episodes featuring the Becks before Intelligence finally makes a move to take them down.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.