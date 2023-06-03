NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 likely to be postponed

NCIS: Hawai’i fans might have to wait for new episodes.

And the wait could be longer than the usual summer hiatus.

CBS ordered a new season of the hit show, with episodes slated to air on Monday nights during the 2023-2024 television year.

Having NCIS as a lead-in has helped the spin-off quite a bit, as did the three-show crossover.

Some news also revealed that LL Cool J joined the NCIS: Hawai’i cast.

Agent Sam Hanna (played by LL Cool J) lives on in the NCIS Universe.

Why could NCIS: Hawai’i get postponed?

The Writers Guild of America is currently on strike. The WGA is a group of writers who lend their talents to most scripted television shows.

During the Writers Strike, work on nearly every scripted show halted. It means work has stopped on NCIS, the One Chicago shows, The Conners, and many other shows.

A long Writers Strike means that episodes can’t be filmed and that networks won’t have many shows to air in the fall.

ABC announced a full slate of reality shows, game shows, and news programs for the fall.

Other networks will likely have to rely on similar programming choices.

When a previous Writers Strike happened, it led to many new unscripted shows debuting on television. That might happen again this year.

You don't get to choose your family, but you do get to choose your work Ohana. 🥰 Catch up on last night's season finale of #NCISHawaii on @ParamountPlus here: https://t.co/3rddGiENxi pic.twitter.com/ia7aFobWET — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) May 23, 2023

What will CBS do with its primetime schedule?

CBS has already decided to extend Survivor and The Amazing Race episodes in the fall. Those reality competition shows will be 90 minutes each on Wednesday nights.

Since new episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i might not be available in the fall, CBS has decisions to make about Monday night programming.

It’s possible that the NCIS shows could re-air older episodes. The ratings are still pretty good for repeat episodes.

One move the network already made was to postpone the Big Brother 25 season. This will lead to more episodes of the show airing in the fall months, and it gives CBS additional primetime programming.

There are also rumors about Celebrity Big Brother returning this winter. CBB4 could become a bridge through the winter months until scripted programming can return in the spring.

While the Writers Strike rolls on, fans of the NCIS programs can stream content using Paramount+. The streaming service also has older episodes of NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles.

And if the strike ends soon, everyone can return to work on creating new episodes for NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.