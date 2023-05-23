LL Cool J joins the NCIS: Hawai’i cast

The NCIS: Hawai’i season finale featured a surprise guest star on Monday night.

With Agent Jane Tennant in mortal danger, a surprising hero came to her aid.

Agent Sam Hanna, who works at the Los Angeles office, came through in the clutch.

Less than 24 hours after he was shown attending the wedding of G. Callen on the NCIS: LA series finale, Hanna was back on the small screen.

Later in the episode, Hanna was mentioned again, with another character singing his praises.

It seems that this may not be the last time that Hanna appears on the NCIS spin-off.

Sam Hanna to appear in NCIS: Hawai’i again

LL Cool J jumped on social media to confirm his appearance in the Hawai’i season finale wasn’t simply a one-off.

With NCIS: Los Angeles ending, he has time to play Sam Hanna on the Hawai’i spin-off, where star Vanessa Lachey (Tennant) extended an invitation.

“Couldn’t keep Sam Hanna off the case for too long!!” LL Cool J began his announcement.

“Starting tonight, Sam Hanna will join forces with the @NCISHawaiiCBS team as a recurring guest star in the upcoming third season,” he added to the post.

This is huge news within the NCIS Universe, and it keeps an extremely popular character in play.

It’s possible that this could even lead to some fans from the Los Angeles show giving the Hawai’i spin-off a chance.

An official announcement from the show

In an additional post to Twitter, the account for NCIS: Hawai’i also shared the news about LL Cool J continuing to play Agent Sam Hanna.

“Cat’s out of the bag,” the post began as the show welcomed LL Cool J to the NCIS: Hawai’i Ohana.

For fans who want to see LL Cool J featured on the NCIS: Hawai’i season finale, the episode is available for streaming on Paramount+.

Agent Sam Hanna was also featured in all 14 seasons of NCIS: Los Angeles, which are also available for streaming.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.