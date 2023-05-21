NCIS: Los Angeles cast members reveal what they took from the set

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast finished their work on the show a few months ago.

As the filming concluded, some cast members took mementos home to remember their time together.

After 14 years together, there are a lot of great moments to remember from the NCIS spin-off.

This is one reason CBS created a special Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles following the series finale.

The one-hour special debuts at 10/9c on May 21, and then it will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But ahead of that special for the fans, some cast members sat down to discuss what they took from the set.

NCIS: Los Angeles stars take momentos from the set

Entertainment Weekly got to sit down with NCIS: LA cast members and ask them questions about the series ending.

“I got all the goods,” LL Cool J says at the beginning of the interview.

LL Cool J played Agent Sam Hanna on NCIS: LA for all 14 seasons, where he was routinely partnered with G. Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell).

Daniela Ruah (she played Agent Kensi Blye) talked about taking home her NCIS badges so that she could give one to each of her kids.

In typical Marty Deeks fashion, Eric Christian Olsen said he took the weight set from the gym and “a bunch of Jordans” on his way out. He is referring to Air Jordan shoes worn by characters on the show.

The video goes on from there, and it is a fun treat that all NCIS: Los Angeles fans should check out. There is even a flashback to the first day the cast and crew filmed the backdoor pilot.

More from the world of NCIS

The series finale for NCIS: Los Angeles airs at 9/8c on Sunday, May 21. It is the end of a two-part finale, with the first episode available for streaming on Paramount+.

A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles will air right after that final episode, where the stars get an hour to talk about the 14-year run of the series.

Fans should also expect to see some fun faces from the past who drop by to provide soundbites for the special.

On May 22, a dramatic NCIS season finale airs as the hit drama wraps up another year.

Details about the NCIS Season 20 finale suggest an intense finish, with one plot point involving Agent Torres being in prison.

To have and to hold, from this day forward, the final episode of #NCISLA. Suit up tonight. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/9J86AaitwQ — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) May 21, 2023

An ongoing Writers Strike could cause NCIS Season 21 to be postponed, but more news about that should come out during the summer months.

NCIS: Los Angeles is available for streaming on Paramount+.