Celebrity Big Brother rumors swirl for Fall 2023

Celebrity Big Brother may return very soon.

With rumors that the Writers Strike could drag on, networks are prepping reality shows to air in Fall 2023.

For anyone who hasn’t seen what is going on in Hollywood, the Writers Guild of America is on strike.

Members of the WGA write for most of the scripted shows on television, including the late-night shows featuring people like Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers.

While the strike is taking place, filming has been put on hold for many shows and films.

And if the strike continues for weeks or even months, it would impact primetime shows in Fall 2023.

Celebrity Big Brother chatter has begun again

According to Deadline, more unscripted shows are planned for this summer and fall.

The site also reported that CBS is considering adding “another Big Brother” to its schedule. The wording is that there is talk of “another celebrity all-stars version” that could air on CBS soon.

That new season would be in addition to Big Brother 25, which airs on CBS during Summer 2023. Recently, some rumors about a BB25 theme got fans excited.

There are also some rumors about who was called to play on BB25.

But maybe those rumors were regarding a new season featuring returners for this winter, which would have nothing to do with BB25.

If a new season of Celebrity Big Brother is ordered, fans should expect it to air during the winter. That would be a good placeholder for primetime shows that can’t film enough episodes after the Writers Strike ends.

Celebrity Big Brother or Big Brother: All-Stars?

There is a pretty big difference between Celebrity Big Brother and Big Brother: All-Stars.

With Celebrity Big Brother, the producers bring on celebrities to play the game who have no direct connection to Big Brother. Past houseguests have included athletes, comedians, musicians, and reality TV stars.

For Big Brother: All-Stars, that is the theme where the producers bring back notable people who have already played Big Brother in the past. On Big Brother: All-Stars 2 (BB22), the players included Cody Calafiore, Janelle Pierzina, Nicole Franzel, and Da’Vonne Rogers.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.