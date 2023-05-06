Big Brother 25 cast: Who are the returning houseguests linked to show?

Big Brother 25 rumors now include the names of possible returning players.

A new season for the hit reality competition show arrives this summer, and social media rumors have started picking up.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, that includes an unconfirmed report that the theme will involve second chances.

That theme has been an intriguing one for fans over the years, as there have been several former houseguests who might deserve a second chance.

Having even one returning houseguest may also be bad news to the Big Brother fans who want to see new people playing the game each season.

Let’s look at some of the names linked to Big Brother 25, even if none have been confirmed.

Who is rumored to be on the Big Brother 25 cast?

A few names have been linked to the Big Brother 25 cast. These are people that have allegedly been contacted about playing the game already.

This information should be taken on with a few grains of salt. It comes from a Twitter user name TheSpoilerGirl1, who has hits and misses when revealing potential Big Brother spoilers in the offseason.

Spoiler Girl claims to have a source inside the production team that knows which former players have been contacted about playing the game again.

The first person she shared is competition beat Michael Bruner from Big Brother 24. He looked like a favorite to win BB24 but got eliminated well before the final three.

First name I've been told contacted was Michael from BB24. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/JFwuzRl9AR — THE Spoiler Girl 👀 (@TheSpoilerGirl1) May 5, 2023

A controversial name has also allegedly been contacted, as Spoiler Girl says that Jasmine Davis was called about being on BB25. Jasmine spent most of the BB24 season playing up an injury she suffered, leading to many fans feeling she should have been sent home.

Jasmine made it to the BB24 jury and increased her social media popularity by being on the show.

Someone from Big Brother 19 was also allegedly contacted. There is a long list of people who might return from that season. Alex Ow (pictured above), Jason Dent, Jessica Graf, and Cody Nickson seem like possible players.

Since Christmas Abbott already returned to play on Big Brother 22, she likely wouldn’t be one of the people invited for BB25.

The next name I've been told that was contacted was someone big from BB19. I don't have the name, but I speculate it's Jason or Alex. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/3wJMsu8ukg — THE Spoiler Girl 👀 (@TheSpoilerGirl1) May 5, 2023

As a reminder, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt this early in the Big Brother 25 preseason.

While it’s fun to talk about who might be on the BB25 cast, no names have been confirmed by the production team or the network.

More Big Brother news

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.