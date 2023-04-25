Big Brother showmance rumored between shocking pair

A new Big Brother showmance is creating a lot of buzz.

Filming for Season 2 of The Challenge USA is currently underway, with a big group of stars from other reality competition shows.

This new spin-off from the MTV reality competition show includes even more people from CBS shows.

In the first season, Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina from Survivor became the winners.

Many people from Big Brother took part in Season 1 of The Challenge USA, including familiar names from the BB23 cast.

This time, the cast for The Challenge USA includes even more people from Big Brother.

A shocking Big Brother showmance?

Today, a rumor surfaced about a new showmance during the filming of Season 2 of The Challenge USA.

According to the reliable source below, Big Brother alums Tyler Crispen and Alyssa Snider are “hooking up” on this new show.

Tyler was a member of the BB20 cast. He returned to play on Big Brother: All-Stars 2 (BB22).

Tyler was also involved in a Big Brother showmance with Angela Rummans. The couple got engaged, but they have since gone in different directions.

Alyssa was a part of the BB24 cast, where she was involved in a showmance with Kyle Capener.

Once BB24 ended, Alyssa and Kyle tried dating in the real world, but the relationship didn’t work out.

If the rumors are true, Tyler and Alyssa have enjoyed their time together on this new show.

Nothing has been confirmed by the two reality TV stars, so let’s take it all with a grain of salt for now. Since filming doesn’t take too long for each season of The Challenge, it won’t be long until everyone learns the truth.

More news from Big Brother

Additional rumors from the set of The Challenge USA led to a Big Brother 24 cast member trending.

And outside of the shows, many family stories have been coming out from alums.

BB16 houseguest Christine Varner said she “almost died” while giving birth to her son. Christine shared a video where she spoke about the ordeal that she went through.

Earlier in April, Zakiyah Everette from BB18 also gave birth. She has been busy with family life since appearing in the Summer 2016 season, where Nicole Franzel was named the winner.

This summer, a new Big Brother cast will take over the house. The BB25 theme should be revealed in the coming weeks, and the casting director is hard at work putting together a good group of players.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.