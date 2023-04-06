Christine Varner from Big Brother 16 gives birth to baby boy after emergency C-section where she ‘almost died’

Big Brother 16 alum Christine Varner just gave birth to a beautiful baby boy.

According to a post by Christine, she had to go through an emergency C-section due to some immediate concerns with her pregnancy.

“I finally got to meet my baby last night after waiting for 14 hours,” Christine started an Instagram post with some great new photos.

Monty is the baby’s name, and his mom has already called him a fighter.

“He’s so strong and such a fighter. The nurses joke that we are the same patient in NICU and ICU because we both need blood work every couple hours to see if we need blood transfusions,” Christine added to her Instagram post.

As a member of the BB16 cast, Big Brother fans got to know Christine. She finished in sixth place that season, with Derrick Levasseur winning and Cody Calafiore finishing as the runner-up.

Christine shares photos of Baby Monty

In the post shared below, Christine has uploaded four great photos of Monty. She also added a video at the end where she talks to her new baby.

A video about Christine giving birth

After Christine gave birth, she shared a story about Monty being born on April 4. She talks about how she went into labor, had an emergency C-section, and “almost died” during the process.

Christine also mentioned how she couldn’t see her new baby for a long time after she gave birth.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.