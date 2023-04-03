The Amazing Race rumors: Big Brother winner part of new cast

Early rumors for The Amazing Race 36 suggest a Big Brother showmance is part of the cast.

Surprisingly, rumors about Season 36 have started coming out, even though Season 35 hasn’t debuted.

A new season of The Amazing Race has already been filmed, with CBS expected to debut those episodes in the fall of 2023.

It is unclear why the network held back the reality competition show, airing no new episodes this spring.

Instead, Season 35 has been saved for the 2023-2024 television campaign.

And these new rumors indicate that the producers are working to put together another cast, possibly with the plan to air it in the spring of 2024.

Big Brother showmance linked to The Amazing Race

New rumors suggest that Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin are a part of the Season 36 cast for The Amazing Race.

These rumors come from Twitter user SpoilerGirl1, who often posts about Big Brother and the soap operas on CBS.

She says she has a source close to production, but fans may have to wait and see if she is correct. As such, take it with a grain of salt.

She also suggested that Joseph won’t be on a new season of The Challenge USA so that he can do TAR.

More news from The Amazing Race and Big Brother

There are no plans for a season of The Amazing Race to air on CBS this summer, so it won’t be until September or October that new episodes roll out.

For fans who want to go back and watch (or re-watch) some of the classic seasons from the past, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+.

And Paramount+ is also where fans can watch Big Brother 24 episodes, where Taylor and Joseph were cast members.

Regarding Taylor, she just gave Big Brother 25 hopefuls a tutorial on how to apply for the show. Many good tips were provided, and the video featured the Big Brother casting director.

This summer, the BB25 cast will compete for a $750,000 prize. It’s not quite the $1 million prize that goes to the winners of The Amazing Race, but it is still substantial.

We'll see you all at the starting line!😉✈️ So excited to be back for Season 35 of the #AmazingRace!🎉 pic.twitter.com/VWn28U3Wpv — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) February 21, 2023

Recent competitors from The Amazing Race who also played Big Brother celebrated some anniversaries.

Nicole Franzel and Jordan Lloyd celebrated wedding anniversaries with people who appeared on both shows.

The Amazing Race 35 airs in the fall of 2023 on CBS.