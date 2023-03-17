Big Brother winners Nicole Franzel and Jordan Lloyd celebrate wedding anniversaries with throwbacks

Big Brother winners Nicole Franzel and Jordan Lloyd share a wedding anniversary date.

It was on Big Brother 11 when fans got to know Jordan Lloyd.

Jordan would win the $500,000 prize and meet her future husband, Jeff Schroeder.

Jordan returned and played again on Big Brother 13, but she finished in fourth place as Rachel Reilly went on to win.

Nicole first played on Big Brother 16, where Derrick Levasseur won, and Cody Calafiore finished in second place.

Nicole returned to win Big Brother 18 and then played on Big Brother 22 a few years later.

Jordan Lloyd celebrates wedding anniversary with Jeff Schroeder

Jeff and Jordan met as members of the BB11 cast and have been together ever since.

On her Instagram page, Jordan shared a new photo collage video featuring many of the big moments from their lives, including when she was pregnant with their two kids.

“We have been together too damn long to keep count. From all the travel experiences when we were younger, to having kids, changing cities, jobs, & now living a simple life with you in Colorado with our boys. Happy Anniversary,” Jordan wrote as the caption to her collage.

Jeff and Jordan have now been married for seven years.

Nicole Franzel celebrates getting married to Victor Arroyo

Victor and Nicole met when they were both on the BB18 cast back in 2016. They didn’t get together during the show, but they did start dating in the real world a short time later.

Since then, Nicole and Victor have gone on The Amazing Race, gotten married, and had one kid together.

In the post below from Nicole, many images from their wedding day are shared with family and friends. She notes in the caption that they have been married for two years.

