Big Brother alums attend BB25 casting call, fan removed by security

Big Brother 25 had an open casting call this weekend, giving people a chance to apply in person to be on the show.

From what has been posted online, it was a success, hopefully landing a lot of exciting people on the BB25 cast.

One of the casting producers even stated that they had “an amazing turnout” at the event.

This is all good news, as many Big Brother fans want to see fresh faces taking part in the show this summer. Some rumors had been floating around about returners getting invited, but it sounds like the producers are working hard at courting new people.

And while the date of the season premiere hasn’t been announced yet, here are some guesses for the BB25 start date.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Regarding the open casting call, it also sounds like a lot of former Big Brother houseguests made an appearance.

Big Brother alums at the open casting call

According to Christian Estrada — a casting producer for Big Brother 25 — a number of alums dropped by the casting call.

He said that Taylor Hale (BB24), Claire Rehfuss (BB23), Derek Xiao (BB23), Kyland Young (BB23), and Amber Borzotra (BB16) were in attendance.

That had to be a fun treat for any Big Brother fans who were trying to get their own shot at winning the $750,000 cash prize.

A casting producer for BB25 shared some notes. Pic credit: @chrisEcasting/Twitter

A drunk fan was removed from the Big Brother casting call

Janelle Pierzina from Big Brother All-Stars stated that she was contacted by a fan who was going to attend the open auditions. She also noted that he had been drinking.

Later, Janelle returned to social media to state that the fan had to be escorted out by security for “being a drunken mess” at the event. That’s certainly not a good way to wind up living in the Big Brother house for a summer.

Janelle Pierzina shared a story about one particular Big Brother fan. Pic credit: @JanellePierzina/Twitter

More Big Brother news

In other news from the world of Big Brother, the live feeds are coming back in 2023. There has been some worry about the live feeds getting removed since Big Brother Canada got rid of them, but Paramount+ will still be a key destination for fans this summer.

Going back to Janelle, she recently called out Nicole Franzel for being a “villain” and for pre-gaming ahead of another reality competition show getting started.

And speaking of Big Brother 16, where fans first got to meet Nicole, Derrick Levasseur got to meet his hero recently.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.