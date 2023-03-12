CBS has ordered Big Brother 25 and it will debut in the summer of 2023.

Based on the in-person interviews that the producers are doing for the BB25 cast, it appears that there will be at least a few new people.

The push for more people to apply hasn’t stopped the rumors, like an all-winners season of Big Brother that was getting teased by a former player.

Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale hinted she would opt out if she got invited to play on the show again, and she noted that she definitely isn’t going to play on Survivor.

Host Julie Chen Moonves has also been teasing her social media followers with images from past seasons and leading questions about their favorite runner-ups.

And it is likely going to be a while still before the producers reveal the official theme for the Big Brother 25 season.

When does Big Brother come back on?

New seasons of Big Brother in the United States typically debut on a Wednesday near the end of June or early in July, with the episodes rolling out until about the end of September.

A few dates make a lot of sense for the Big Brother 25 start date, beginning with Wednesday, June 28. That would allow the network to get things started before the Fourth of July weekend.

Another possible start date could be Wednesday, July 5, but debuting the day after a holiday might be difficult to make sure CBS viewers remember to tune in.

When will the Big Brother 25 start date be revealed?

When CBS reveals its summer primetime schedule, that’s when viewers will likely learn about the debut of Big Brother 25. It might not be until later in April of 2023 that CBS announces that schedule.

It is assumed that the BB25 episodes will again air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, but the Power of Veto episodes have aired on Tuesdays in the past, so it’s always possible the network could adjust back to it.

No matter what days CBS decides on, everything will be available for streaming on Paramount+ shortly after airing. That makes it very easy for Big Brother fans to catch up on new content.

More Big Brother news

Elsewhere in the world of Big Brother, Janelle Pierzina and Nicole Franzel are still feuding, with the ladies forcing a lot of fans to choose sides.

Also, Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur met his hero recently, taking to social media to let everyone know about it.

Big Brother 24 is available for streaming on Paramount+.