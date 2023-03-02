Big Brother winner Taylor Hale reveals why she won’t play Survivor

Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale has drawn a line when it comes to appearing on reality television shows in the future.

After going through a lot as a member of the BB24 cast, Taylor is understandably timid about putting herself in a position like that again.

For Survivor fans who didn’t watch the summer 2022 season of Big Brother, she had a really rough time through the first month but later gained momentum that helped take her all the way to the final two.

And now that a new season of Survivor has debuted on CBS, Taylor shared some thoughts about whether or not she would ever want to play on the Jeff Probst-hosted show.

Taking to social media on March 1, Taylor posted a few times about Survivor 44, noting that she was tuning in to check out what it was all about.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It led to some fan questions that she would post about a bit later.

Taylor Hale says she could never do Survivor

“I can barely stomach stepping foot into a dive bar or even a Chili’s, I could never do Survivor,” Taylor posted on Twitter.

It led to some interesting responses, including one from Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren, who appears to be a big fan of Chili’s.

“What we are NOT gonna do is talk down about Chili’s!!!!!!!!!!!!! You’re better than this!!!” Andy wrote to Taylor.

After Taylor responded to Andy, he then revealed why Chili’s has his loyalty for life.

Taylor Hale discusses Survivor and Chili’s. Pic credit: @TheTayMack/Twitter

Taylor talks about paying her ‘dues’ already on reality TV

The morning after the Survivor 44 cast made its debut, Taylor returned to address some more comments that her followers had made about her possibly returning to reality TV.

“I know a lot of you want to see me back on your TVs – and you will – but let’s be clear: I will never participate in something that requires my pain, suffering, or trauma for public consumption ever again,” Taylor wrote.

“I’ve paid my dues,” Taylor posted to close out her tweet.

This makes it sound like Taylor will be very careful about picking which show(s) she will be on in the future, and after winning that $750,000 prize on Big Brother 24, she can afford to be picky.

But Taylor did reveal which show that she would love to appear on.

Taylor Hale wants to be on Hot Ones. Pic credit: @TheTaylorMack/Twitter

More news from Big Brother and Survivor

In addition to the new season, Jeff Probst is doing a Survivor podcast that will provide a lot of behind-the-scenes commentary about each episode this spring.

As for some drama coming from reality TV, Big Brother alum Janelle Pierzina shaded Nicole Franzel about possibly pre-gaming ahead of her appearance on a new show.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023, and Survivor 44 airs at 8/7c Wednesdays on CBS.