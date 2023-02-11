Big Brother winner teases ‘all-winners’ season, gets people buzzing

Big Brother winners have a lot of power when it comes to getting social media buzzing, and that’s exactly what just happened.

Jun Song, who won the $500,000 prize as a member of the BB4 cast, just teased something that fans of the show have been asking about for years.

“BB All Winners is going to be so freaking A M A Z I N G,” Jun wrote on Twitter.

Along with her one-sentence tease, Jun also provided a GIF that shows her laughing hysterically while she was on the show.

Almost immediately, there was a response from Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather, who used a GIF of SpongeBob SquarePants eating popcorn while watching television.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That was followed by many fans weighing in about how they feel Jun would do if she got a second chance to play the game.

A Big Brother all-winners season could be fun

Having a Big Brother season that featured Jun, Rachel Reilly (BB13), Dan Gheesling (BB10), Derrick Levasseur (BB16), Kaycee Clark (BB20), Andy Herren (BB15), and many others sounds pretty interesting in concept.

The problem is that it has always seemed like not everyone would jump at the “chance” to be locked in the Big Brother house again. Several past winners, like Nicole Franzel (BB18), have stated that they are “done” with the show over the years.

At the same time, if it was done as a special shorter season, that might allow the people with kids, full-time jobs, and busy schedules to fit another season of Big Brother into their calendars.

Jun is likely teasing Big Brother fans for a reaction

While it would be a lot of fun to see an all-winners season of Big Brother, Jun is probably just teasing her followers in order to get a reaction. Whether it was her intent or not, though, the continued support of fans to see an all-winners season might just get the producers on board.

For now, everyone will just have to keep looking forward to the new season of the show that will arrive in the summer of 2023. The Big Brother 25 cast is probably being formed right now, and producers have indicated that it will at least be partially made up of new people.

Recently, though, Julie Chen Moonves did tease fans by asking them about past twists, which followed up her post asking fans which runner-ups were the most run to watch. That got people thinking that there could be returners as part of the BB25 cast.

Omg I’m so cute 😍😍😍 https://t.co/noJkAApEuD — Jun Song (@JunDishes) February 1, 2023

Elsewhere in the world of Big Brother, it was revealed that Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider broke up. They were both members of the BB24 cast and restarted their showmance after the season came to an end.

Likewise, the engagement between Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans was called off. Tyler then shared a video about what was going on in his life following the breakup.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.