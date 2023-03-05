Big Brother winner Derrick Levasseur got to meet his hero

Derrick Levasseur, who won Big Brother 16, just shared on social media that he got to meet his hero.

It was back in the 2014 season that Big Brother fans got to know Derrick.

Putting together strong alliances and a final two agreement with Cody Calafiore helped lead Derrick right to the end.

On the season finale, the BB16 jury awarded Derrick the $500,000 prize on a 7-2 vote over runner-up Cody.

Years later, many Big Brother fans still call Derrick one of the best players the game has seen, but he passed on returning for Big Brother All-Stars 2.

Though he hasn’t played a second season of Big Brother, Derrick is very active on social media and has a YouTube page where he and Cody commentate about new seasons of the show.

Derrick Levasseur meets his hero

Today, Derrick took to Twitter to share an image of himself standing with Tom Brady.

“Meet your hero,” reads the simple caption that he wrote for the photo, making it appear like the top item on a checklist of things to accomplish in his lifetime.

Derrick lives in Rhode Island, which makes it quite clear why he is a fan of the New England Patriots and their former star quarterback, Tom Brady.

That makes it a pretty big deal for Derrick to meet Brady.

More news from Big Brother

Speaking of Derrick’s former BB16 housemates, Cody shared a beautiful engagement photo recently, showing him standing with his fiancee, Cristie Laratta.

Elsewhere in the world of Big Brother, two-time player Tyler Crispen revealed that he was going through depression, possibly impacting how he appeared on BB22.

And a new season of the show is set to arrive this summer. Producers just released a new way to apply, giving potential houseguests a way to put their best foot forward in person.

No theme has been officially released yet, but some BB25 rumors suggest a few that producers may have been floating around this offseason.

The first episodes for the BB25 season should begin rolling out near the end of June or in early July this summer. A short time before that, the BB25 cast list should be released.

For Big Brother fans who want to go back and watch Derrick Levasseur and the BB16 cast in action, all episodes from that season are available for streaming on Paramount+. So are all of the other great seasons that have aired over the years.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.