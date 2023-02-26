Big Brother 25 casting opportunity revealed

Big Brother 25 cast hopefuls are going to get another shot at joining the show.

This March, the producers are bringing back open casting calls.

It’s a great way for people who want to be on the show to apply in person.

And this is in addition to the online applications that are still open.

The expectation is that the new season will begin at the end of June or at the beginning of July.

Having an open casting call also seems to hint heavily at a season with no returners.

Big Brother 25 open casting call

Below is the advertisement that Big Brother casting director Jesse Tannenbaum shared online.

For people visiting the comments, several former houseguests even joked about showing up for the California session.

More information about being on the show, including the eligibility requirements, can be found at the link listed on Jesse’s Instagram post.

BB25 cast will be taking over the house soon

The BB25 cast will be playing for a $750,000 prize this summer.

The prize fund was increased after Big Brother All-Stars 2 took place, taking a big jump from the previous amount of $500,000 that would go to the winners.

Additionally, just being on the show garners a stipend, so everyone who makes the cut will be getting paid to appear on Big Brother 25.

Recently, some intriguing BB25 twist rumors popped up on social media, suggesting that the producers are already floating ideas around.

CBS has not revealed what days Big Brother 25 will air this summer, but it may return to the familiar Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night episodes each week.

More Big Brother houseguest news

In news about Big Brother alums, Tyler Crispen revealed his audition tape to be on the show. Tyler eventually got the call to be on the BB20 cast, where he finished in second place. He was then invited back for BB22 as well.

Four former houseguests played on the first season of The Traitors, and a reunion show is about to arrive. The footage is going to include some big drama between two former Big Brother winners.

Sticking with the theme of show winners, Xavier Prather suffered some nasty injuries that he shared on his social media page. Xavier emerged as the winner of the BB23 cast after taking part in one of the most successful alliances the show has seen (The Cookout).

And in some sad Big Brother showmance news, Angela Rummans and Tyler from BB20 broke up. They each shared videos about what went wrong and what they are now doing in their personal lives.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.