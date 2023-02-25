Big Brother 25 rumors: Big changes floated

Big Brother 25 rumors suggest the producers are considering introducing changes to the show in 2023.

For now, rumors are all that Big Brother fans have to go off of, as CBS hasn’t made any specific announcements yet.

Recently, a past winner suggested that an all-winners season of the show is coming soon, but that could have just been to troll the fans.

Regardless of who makes it onto the BB25 cast, there are also some intriguing rumors about format changes this summer.

Taking to her Twitter page, SpoilerGirl1 named three ideas that are “floating around” with production and could be a part of the new season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One of those ideas is to bring back the Split House, which worked by having half of the remaining houseguests on BB24 live in the backyard for a week.

A return of the Split House Twist?

“They want to bring back the split house twist, but it may be done pre-jury instead of at the end. #BB25,” SpoilerGril1 wrote on Twitter.

Introducing that twist earlier in the season would certainly have a big impact on alliances, but could the show even accommodate more people living in the backyard? Five already seemed like too many on BB25.

Three nominees on Big Brother 25?

The other thing that got mentioned was Big Brother 25 possibly going with three nominees for a while.

One idea mentioned was to have the Head of Household become the third nominee. The alternative to that would be having a third nominee that gets decided upon by a vote of the house.

Possible problems exist with each twist idea, especially if the HOH is getting punished by being a nominee while they are in power.

Having the house choose a third nominee also seems to help big alliances survive even longer. What the show needs is a way to thwart those big alliances from controlling everything and leading to uninteresting one-sided eviction votes.

Big Brother rumors were posted on social media. Pic credit: @Spoilergirl1/Twitter

Big Brother news and notes

While everyone patiently waits for some news about the Big Brother 25 cast and format, a lot has been going on for former houseguests.

BB20 houseguest Tyler Crispen shared his audition tape, revealing what he said to convince people to let him be on the show. It was pretty bad. This followed Tyler’s revelation that he struggled with depression.

Former winners Rachel Reilly and Taylor Hale were photographed together in New York City recently, causing some fans to fanaticize about seeing the women play in the same season somewhere down the road.

And in some bad news from the BB24 cast, Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener broke up.

Big Brother 25 airs in the Summer of 2023 on CBS.