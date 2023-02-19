Big Brother winners Rachel Reilly and Taylor Hale looking good together in NYC

Big Brother royalty was in the building this past week.

A lot of reality stars were in New York City to attend watch parties for the season finale of a new season of The Challenge.

This led to Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly and Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale getting the chance to have a drink together.

These are two ladies who could be a lot of fun to watch on that rumored all-winners season of the show.

Rachel came onto the scene as a part of the BB12 cast back in the Summer of 2010, making such an impact that she got invited back the very next summer.

Taylor is fresh off of winning the $750,000 prize as a part of the BB24 cast from the Summer of 2022.

Big Brother winners pose for a photo

In the image below that was shared on Twitter, the smiling faces of Rachel and Taylor can be seen. If the picture had been taken inside the Big Brother house, people might just think that the ladies were conspiring against everyone else.

The photo is a pretty iconic one in the world of reality television due to what they were able to accomplish while playing Big Brother.

Big Brother fan support for Rachel and Taylor

Quite a few messages of support have been left by Big Brother fans on this photo. Many of them love seeing the two winners in the same place at the same time.

“Two beautiful and fierce Queens!” one Twitter user wrote.

“You two should have a show together,” another fan commented.

Now CBS needs to figure out a way to get them on a show together.

Big Brother fans react to seeing Rachel and Taylor together. Pic credit: @RachelEReilly/Twitter

More Big Brother news

Speaking of recent winners, Big Brother 23 cast member Xavier Prather just shared some serious injuries that he suffered. From what he has stated, Xavier won’t be appearing on any other competition shows for a while.

And fellow BB23 houseguest Derek Frazier wants to be on The Traitors. He noted as much while taking part in a new podcast that features other members of The Cookout.

The new show on Peacock has been drawing a lot of interest, and the network just announced that The Traitors Season 2 is coming. In addition to that, Rachel Reilly will be featured in a reunion show for the first season that will also be debuting soon.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.