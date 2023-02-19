Derek Frazier wants to be on The Traitors, Josh Martinez wants to play Big Brother again

Big Brother alum Derek Frazier says that he wants to be on the next season of The Traitors.

A new show on Peacock, The Traitors Season 1, featured 10 reality TV celebrities and 10 regular folks competing for a nice $250,000 cash prize.

While all 20 of them were competing for the same prize, three people started out as Traitors who worked to eliminate everyone else in order to steal the money.

Recently, Peacock announced that The Traitors Season 2 is coming out soon, which will give another group of people a chance to compete for the money.

It was also revealed that a reunion show for The Traitors Season 1 has been filmed, with four former Big Brother houseguests slated to return.

Derek previously noted that he was enjoying his viewing of the first season, and now he wants to be featured on a new season of the show.

Derek Frazier speaks about playing on The Traitors

It was as a member of the BB23 cast and The Cookout alliance that Big Brother fans got to know Derek. He ended up finishing in second place during the season, with Xavier Prather emerging as the Big Brother 23 winner.

Now, Derek is taking part in a podcast with fellow Big Brother alums Tiffany Mitchell and Hannah Chaddha. They were also members of The Cookout, and the trio appears to be having a lot of fun with their new endeavor.

In the video shared below (an episode of The Royal Tea), Derek states that he would not only like to be on The Traitors but that he would like to be a Traitor to help control the game.

Josh Martinez wants to win Big Brother again

Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez wants to play the game again. Back in the Summer of 2017, Josh was featured as a member of the BB19 cast. He had a strong alliance with Christmas Abbott and Paul Abrahamian, and it helped get the trio to the end.

When Big Brother: All-Stars 2 started putting its cast together, Josh was supposed to be a part of it, but he had to withdraw from the show after already making it to the sequester. It could have been pretty interesting to see how Josh would have done that season.

Now, Josh has stopped by for a chat with host Julie Chen Moonves where he spoke about his life, what he’s been up to, and how he would enjoy playing Big Brother again.

In the video below, Josh and Julie get into it for a fun interview. They cover a lot of topics, but it’s definitely noteworthy that Josh wants to return to the hit reality competition show.

More news from the world of Big Brother

In other news from the BB23 cast, Xavier Prather shared some serious injuries that he recently sustained.

And Julie just teased a Celebrity Big Brother return on social media, which certainly got fans of the show buzzing again.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS and The Traitors Season 2 is coming soon to Peacock.