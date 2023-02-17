Big Brother winner Xavier Prather reveals serious injuries in return to social media

Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather just revealed a bit of shocking news in his latest social media post.

For a while now, Xavier has been pretty quiet online, with only a few retweets popping up on his Twitter account.

And now there seems to be a pretty good reason for his absence, as Xavier states that he has been dealing with some pretty serious injuries.

Someone who follows Xavier on Twitter sent him a note to ask if he is going to be competing in a new season of The Challenge: All-Stars at CBS.

Based on his response, it doesn’t sound like he is going to be competing at anything for a while.

Xavier Prather from BB23 posts about his injuries

According to Xavier himself, he is suffering from a torn Achilles, a fractured ankle, and a broken wrist. He didn’t elaborate on what caused those injuries, but it sounds like he will have a story to share pretty soon.

“Right now I’m competing to get out of bed unscathed,” Xavier wrote to his social media follower, obviously trying to find some humor in the situation that he is dealing with.

Xavier responded on Twitter to a follower. Pic credit: @xavierprather/Twitter

Hopefully, Xavier has some good news in the near future about his recovery process, and that he is able to compete again on some of the reality competition shows that he enjoys.

For fans who want to go back and watch him playing Big Brother 23 or The Challenge: All-Stars Season 1, all episodes from those seasons are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.