Big Brother: Angela Rummans confirms breakup with Tyler Crispen, says they tried couples therapy

Big Brother showmances have had a rough winter, with two big ones coming to an end.

Back in December, it was revealed that Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen from Big Brother 20 broke up.

Recently, it was also revealed that Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider also broke up. They were on Big Brother 24 together.

As for Angela and Tyler, they met on the Big Brother 2018 season, leading to a romance that developed while they were playing the game.

After BB20 came to an end, the couple moved in together, and then Tyler proposed marriage.

But it seems like there was some unhappiness going on behind the scenes, and Angela recently broke her silence about what has transpired.

Angela Rummans speaks about Tyler Crispen breakup

“This video has been a long time in the making. I’ve been wanting to record this now for many months,” Angela Rummans states at the beginning of a video she posted to YouTube.

Below is the full video, where Angela addresses many questions that fans had been asking for a while. Of course, there were a lot of questions about her relationship with Tyler, especially since the couple has been pretty quiet about it on social media.

Angela apologized for her delay in responding to all of the questions, but it seems pretty clear that this was a really difficult video for her to make. She then goes on to say that she had been “broken” and that neither of them was happy.

Some of the other topics that Angela addresses are why she moved to Bali, that they tried couples therapy before separating, and how she fell in love with a house that she now has in Bali.

More Big Brother news

A lot of rumors about the Summer 2023 season of Big Brother have been hitting social media, with some chatter that returners could be a part of it.

Spurred on by those rumors, Big Brother fans were polled about which houseguests they would like to see playing the game again. It yielded some pretty interesting results.

The producers have stated that they want more BB25 applicants, so people who want a shot at the $750,000 prize should get those applications in very soon.

Soon enough, a new group of houseguests will be playing the game, with the expectation that BB25 will begin around the end of June or the beginning of July.

For fans who want to go back and watch Angela and Tyler on Big Brother 20, that season is available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.