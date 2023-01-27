Big Brother showmance ends: Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider are done

The Big Brother showmance between Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider has come to an end.

Taking to social media, Kyle revealed that the couple decided to call it quits after jetting around the world on several big vacations.

It was during the Big Brother 24 season when fans got to know Kyle and Alyssa.

Despite being in an alliance that was trying to get Alyssa’s friends out of the game, Kyle started having feelings for her, and a showmance began.

When some drama came up based on comments that Kyle had made about a possible Cookout 2.0, Alyssa ended things right before Kyle got sent to the jury house.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Once they were out of the game, though, Kyle and Alyssa started dating. And the couple ended up receiving a lot of support from fans.

Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider break up

Kyle just posted a note to his Instagram Stories where he says that a breakup was necessary with “consideration for each others mental health.”

He went on to also say that they are “still on good terms” and that they will continue to support each other in future endeavors.

“As tough as it is, I still have a lot of healing to do in this next phase of life. Healing that needs to be done on my own, so with a heavy heart Alyssa and I have decided to take some time apart,” Kyle explained in depth.

The full message that Kyle posted is shared below, where he also thanks everyone who has supported the couple during their time together.

Kyle Capener announced that he broke up with Alyssa Snider. Pic credit: @kylecapener/Instagram

More Big Brother news

A new season of the show arrives this summer, and Big Brother producers are looking for more people. The BB25 cast will take over the house in late June or early July of Summer 2023.

In better relationship news from Big Brother alums, Nicole Anthony is looking for a wedding venue. She has found a lot of happiness after appearing on the show two times, and now a big day is on her horizon.

And speaking of news from the BB24 cast, Daniel Durston went after Janelle Pierzina, but he failed in his attempts to make a legend of the game look bad.

To go back and watch Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider playing on Big Brother 24, fans can stream all episodes by using Paramount+. That’s also where the best seasons of the past are available for re-watching.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.