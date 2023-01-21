Big Brother 25 casting begins soon, applicants sought

The Big Brother 25 casting team is about to work on putting together the next group of houseguests to play the game.

There had been some previous BB25 rumors about people from past seasons getting contacted, but that has not been officially confirmed.

On social media, an advertisement has gone up that appears to seek more applicants for the Summer 2023 season.

And with a $750,000 prize on the line, this might be a great opportunity for someone to set themselves up for life.

Beginning with the Big Brother 23 cast, the first-place prize was increased from $500,000 to $750,000.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After that bump, Xavier Prather won BB23, and Taylor Hale won BB24.

Big Brother 25 is still accepting applications

The Twitter post shared below indicates that the BB25 casting team will begin to really drill down on things on February 13. That gives hopeful fans a lot of time between then and now to submit applications.

A word of advice is to not wait until the last moment to fill out the application because it is pretty extensive. There is also a video component that hopefuls need to keep in mind.

Theories about the Big Brother 25 cast

It’s possible that the Big Brother 25 cast could be comprised of people playing the game again and newbies getting their first crack at it.

Host Julie Chen Moonves teased her social media followers with posts about runner-up finishers from previous seasons, getting the rumor mill going in a big way.

In the past, we have seen seasons where alums were brought in as coaches and returners come back through twists or themes in a given summer. It’s certainly possible that something like that could be done again.

Since the season likely won’t begin until late June or early July, there is a lot of time for the producers to work out the perfect cast and theme.

So, question. Who’s your favorite 2nd place runner-up Houseguest of Big Brother? pic.twitter.com/UqeQp3spOJ — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) December 23, 2022

More news from the world of Big Brother

An interesting Big Brother duo has eyes on possibly competing during a season of The Amazing Race, and they might just be really entertaining to watch.

Elsewhere, Nicole Anthony is preparing for her wedding and asking her followers for help. Nicole became the AFH on BB21 and then returned to play on BB22 as well.

And there has also been some drama between two former Big Brother players. Daniel Durston went after Janelle Pierzina, but he failed in trying to make her look bad.

Big Brother 25 airs in the Summer of 2023 on CBS.