Big Brother alum has an idea for an Amazing Race duo – Could they win?

Big Brother alums love taking part in The Amazing Race, and another idea has been brought forward for a future season of the show.

Last season, the tandem of Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss won The Amazing Race, making them the second Big Brother couple to accomplish the feat.

Derek and Claire were members of the Big Brother 23 cast, where they started up a relationship in the jury house.

Prior to that, Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf won The Amazing Race after participating in Big Brother 19.

There have also been a lot of other Big Brother couples taking trips around the world with host Phil Keoghan, but none of them ended up in the winner’s circle.

Now, a new idea has been presented for a tandem that could be fun for a lot of people to watch.

A new Big Brother duo on The Amazing Race?

Taking to his Instagram page, Brandon French (Frenchie) from Big Brother 23 shared a conversation that he had with Donny Thompson from Big Brother 16.

And as the caption for the image, Frenchie tagged The Amazing Race and got people chatting about this potential new duo.

Donny was named America’s Favorite Houseguest on the BB16 cast, where Derrick Levasseur was named the winner of the season, and Cody Calafiore finished as the runner-up.

Unfortunately for Frenchie, he was the second person sent home on BB23, although there are a lot of people who would like to see him play the game again.

Could those Big Brother 25 rumors about the cast be referring to Frenchie?

But back to Frenchie and Donny possibly teaming up for The Amazing Race… that could be a lot of fun.

A new season of Big Brother is on the way this summer, with the BB25 cast ready to take their shot at winning the $750,000 prize.

Recently, host Julie Chen Moonves teased a possible theme, which definitely got people buzzing about what might take place in Summer 2023.

It’s probably going to be a while until we see an official Big Brother 25 cast list, but it’s never too early to start thinking about a fun theme that could be used for a new group of houseguests.

To watch the seasons of Big Brother, where Donny Thompson and Brandon French took part, all episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.