Big Brother 25 rumors now include people from BB23, BB24

Julie Chen Moonves is going to be back for Big Brother 2023. Pic credit: Julie Holland/CBS

Big Brother 25 rumors about the new season now suggest that some people from BB23 and BB24 have been contacted about playing the game again.

This is an interesting bit of news, but it doesn’t necessarily guarantee that all of the people contacted will actually be invited to be a part of the BB25 cast.

Recently, some Big Brother 25 rumors indicated veterans had been contacted, but no names were attached to those social media posts.

And then, host Julie Chen Moonves teased fans with a post that featured a lot of the people who have come close but haven’t quite been able to win a season of the show.

What does it all mean? It’s definitely starting to look like returners could be a part of the BB25 cast, even if it is just part of the new theme.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As for the latest buzz, it comes from Twitter user SpoilerGirl1, who frequently likes to get people stirred up during the Big Brother offseason.

BB23 and BB24 cast members to return?

According to the tweet shared below, several people from the last two seasons have been contacted about possibly playing the game again. In that group of people are likely multiple members of The Cookout if these rumors turn out to be correct.

The post states that someone who went home before the jury formed and several “endgamers” from BB23 have been contacted. It also states that a female villain from BB24, a popular male from that season, and one or two males that fans were split on got a call.

Some rumors about the BB25 cast were posted. Pic credit: @Spoilergirl1/Twitter

Who are the Big Brother 25 rumors about?

Could the BB23 cast member who went home early be Frenchie? There are a lot of Big Brother fans who would like to see him play again after he got sent home very quickly in Summer 2021.

And in regard to the “endgamers” from the BB23 cast, some members of The Cookout, as well as Derek Xiao, Alyssa Lopez, and Claire Rehfuss, remain pretty popular.

When it comes to the BB24 cast, the “popular male” could be Joseph Abdin or Michael Bruner, but Michael did lose a bit of his popularity after he was sent to the jury house.

As for a villain? Maybe that could be Ameerah Jones, who got taken out early on BB24, but who was considered one of the best players of the Summer 2022 season.

Since these are all still unconfirmed rumors, we should take everything with a grain of salt. These also may not be the only former houseguests who were contacted about playing the game again, so maybe some former runner-ups could be back as well.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.