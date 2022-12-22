Big Brother 25 rumors: Returnees as part of BB25 cast?

Julie Chen Moonves will be back to host Big Brother 25. Pic credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

A Big Brother 25 rumor has hit social media, spurring the belief that at least one person could be returning to the show.

With the way that host Julie Chen Moonves had spoken about the BB25 cast, it sounded like they were going for only new houseguests for summer 2023.

If this new rumor being shared online is accurate, though, we may see some returning houseguests coming back to take part in a new theme.

In the past, the show has done seasons with just a few or one player coming back, with the most recent example being Paul Abrahamian on the BB19 cast.

After finishing as the runner-up to Nicole Franzel on Big Brother 18, Paul was given the opportunity to play the game again the following summer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On BB19, Paul ended up finishing in second place again, this time as the runner-up to Josh Martinez.

Then, with the Big Brother 22 cast, everyone who played the game that summer was giving it another try for the $500,000 prize.

Spoiler Girl starts a BB25 rumor

Below is the post that Twitter personality Spoiler Girl shared. It hints at someone popular from Big Brother being invited to appear on the BB25 cast, but it doesn’t specifically state the name of that person.

Spoiler Girl has also stated that “returnees” have been contacted, suggesting that a new theme could certainly include more than one person who has already played the game.

A possible Big Brother 25 rumor was shared. Pic credit: @Spoilergirl1/Twitter

Will Big Brother 25 cast have returning players?

It’s still going to be a long time until Big Brother 25 debuts on CBS in summer 2023. Early overtures to past houseguests could just be a way to see what might be possible when it comes to putting the BB25 cast together.

At the same time, it’s hard not to start thinking about possible themes, including having couples that have emerged from the game battling it out on a singular season.

There are a lot of Big Brother fans that prefer brand-new people playing the game each summer, so having a mix of returners and new people could be a good middle ground.

Maybe another season featuring coaches could work? Where four popular former players come back and lead teams to start out the season?

For now, let’s take these latest BB25 cast rumors with a grain of salt, but it’s never too early for conjecture to begin.

Filming cameos 🌊



Still cranking these out while I’m at sea! It isn’t too late to get your order in if you want one for the holidays 🖤https://t.co/JZuZqFOmqL pic.twitter.com/tgh2rXmFEg — Taylor Hale (@TheTayMack) December 20, 2022

Elsewhere in the world of Big Brother, two former winners are playing on The Traitors, which is a new reality competition show set to debut on Peacock.

And in some interesting news from the Big Brother 24 cast, Taylor Hale is an official Lay’s Partner, which she just revealed in a social media post.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS. The Traitor drops on Peacock on Thursday, January 12, 2023.