Big Brother winners join new reality show called The Traitors

Rachel Reilly from Big Brother is competing on The Traitors. Pic credit: Sonja Flemmimg/CBS

Big Brother and Survivor alums, as well as other notable reality TV stars, will appear on a new competition show for Peacock.

Taking place in the Scottish Highlands, the cast of The Traitors will also include some non-celebrities as contestants when the show debuts.

The Traitors will feature 20 people competing for a cash prize that could be up to $250,000 when the season comes to an end.

As for the twist to this show, there will be three people working against the group who want to win the money for themselves.

The show has a lot of similarities with The Mole, but it could get very interesting if the people who are the traitors don’t know who else is working against the team.

A fun wrinkle that makes this show different than The Mole is that there will be some celebrities mixed in with the regular contestants, likely altering strategies a bit.

The cast of The Traitors

Big Brother winners Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly are going to be joined by former Survivor players Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick. Fans of the hit CBS reality competition shows will have a lot of people to cheer on.

The other celebrities are going to be Arie Luyendyk Jr. from The Bachelor, Brandi Glanville from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Reza Farahan from Shahs of Sunset, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, Kyle Cooke from Summer House, and former Below Deck chief stew, Kate Chastain.

Lochte and Glanville each competed on Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, making it a total of four people that Big Brother fans should be very familiar with.

More details about The Traitors

All 10 episodes for the season of The Traitors will drop at the same time on Peacock, with the start date slated for Thursday, January 12. That means people will be able to binge-watch the entire show over the weekend.

As for the non-celebrities competing on the show, that group includes an actress, an ER nurse, a yoga instructor, and a van life influencer who will have to work past being possibly star-struck by the familiar faces from television who are joining them in this challenge.

Will I win again??? Excited for you all to see me on #TheTraitorsUS out January 12 only on @peacock pic.twitter.com/XojP7oXLJQ — Rachel Reilly (@RachelEReilly) December 7, 2022

The Traitors begins streaming on January 12, 2023, on Peacock.