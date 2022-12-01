Matt Turner reveals which Big Brother 24 alums will be invited to wedding

Big Brother 24 featured Matthew Turner as one of the houseguests. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Matt Turner from Big Brother 24 took the time to answer a lot of fan questions about the show, including what the first thing was that he did after finale night.

After the final episode was filmed, Turner says he was put in a hotel room for a few hours, where he could finally connect to the internet and start Googling his name.

One of the other things that Turner touched on was what he says is his biggest regret from playing the game.

Turner states he regrets cutting people off before he voted them out. It was definitely something Big Brother fans noticed on the live feeds heading into eviction votes.

He thinks it was a defensive mechanism to distance himself and allow him to rationalize voting his friends out of the house.

As most Big Brother fans already know, Alyssa Snider and Turner are back to speaking with each other after a month of silence between them following the finale. That’s something he noted a bit later in the video.

And in other news, Alyssa and Kyle Capener are back together after meeting on the BB24 cast.

Matt Turner and Megan Belmonte talk about wedding plans

A fan asked Turner who would be invited from the Big Brother 24 cast to attend the wedding between himself and his long-time girlfriend, Megan Belmonte. For anyone who hasn’t heard, the couple recently got engaged.

At first, Turner deferred the question to Megan, who stated that the three people she most wanted to see at the wedding were Taylor Hale, Indy Santos, and Jasmine Davis. Turner then named Joseph Abdin, Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, and Alyssa as his three additional people.

The video below was shared by Turner, where he addresses all of these questions and more, teaches Megan how to make a rug, and has a Big Brother alum come by to visit his shop.

