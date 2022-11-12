Are Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider from Big Brother 24 dating?

Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener after Big Brother 24. Pic credit: @alyssasnida/Instagram

Big Brother 24 alums Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider appear to be dating, even though they are trying to play it coy.

In a new video they posted where they answer questions from followers, they refer to each other as “babe,” and Alyssa states that she would not trade Kyle for anything.

The video cuts out just as they are pretending that they are going to answer a question about whether or not they are dating, keeping viewers tuned in for the next social media post.

But in a new photo dump from a vacation to Hawaii that Kyle and Alyssa just took, several pictures display them kissing.

After being involved in a showmance in the Big Brother house, they went their separate ways when the season ended.

But recently, Kyle shared a surprise TikTok video depicting his plane flight and visit to Florida to hang out with Alyssa. Since then, they have been spending a lot of time together and posting about it on social media.

Kyle and Alyssa do a question/answer video

“We finally addressed some important questions you all have for us! This was really fun filming. 🙌 comment questions for next video,” reads the caption to a fun Instagram video that Kyle and Alyssa each shared on Instagram.

In the video, the pair talks about which one is the better cook, their affinity for dogs, and various other fun subjects. It’s a great way for Big Brother fans to get to know them a little better.

The Kyle and Alyssa vacation photo dump

Following their big trip together to Hawaii, Kyle and Alyssa shared many photos from their fun adventures. It is within those photos that people might come away with the assumption that they are now dating.

It looks like they had a lot of fun on the trip, and the photos show off some of the beautiful scenery that Hawaii offers.

This first post is from Alyssa, where she is shown posing in various locations, and it includes a video clip from when they visited with turtles.

This next post comes from Kyle, who is shown posing in one of the same locations as Alyssa. He also shares a video of what the area looks like when it gets dark.

Big Brother 24 is available for streaming on Paramount+, allowing fans of Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider to go back and watch how they did during the Summer 2022 season.

Big Brother 25 airs in the Summer of 2023 on CBS.