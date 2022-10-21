Big Brother 24: Alyssa shares new photo from Kyle’s visit

Alyssa Snider was a member of the Big Brother 24 cast. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 24 showmance of Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener has been enjoying some time together in Florida.

Earlier in the week, Kyle traveled down to Florida to visit Alyssa at her home for the first time.

Almost as soon as he got there, Kyle shared a TikTok skit he did with Alyssa, where he surprised his followers with her appearance.

As of the posting of this article, that TikTok video has already surpassed 1.1 million views and might end up being his most successful post to the site.

While they were in the Big Brother house together, Kyle and Alyssa started up a relationship that drew the interest of a lot of fans – especially those subscribed to the live feeds.

Shortly before Kyle was voted out of the house, though, Alyssa broke up with him and stated that she only wanted to be friends.

Alyssa and Kyle having fun in Florida

Taking to her own Instagram Live account, Alyssa shared some moments from their time together over the past few days. That included a night out where she had trouble getting Kyle to “act natural” for the camera and a stop for some ice cream.

Alyssa also posted the photo shared below, where the friends posed together in front of a mirror.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alyssa and Kyle from BB24 pose for a photo. Pic credit: @AlyssaSnider/Instagram

More to come from Alyssa and Kyle?

Neither Alyssa nor Kyle has suggested that they are starting up a romantic relationship again, but we will have to wait to hear from them to know for sure. As of now, they appear to be just good friends catching up after spending some time apart following the end of Big Brother 24.

It’s very likely that we will see more social media posts from them in the near future and possibly a follow-up skit on TikTok to commemorate their trip.

Below is an image from when they spent some time at Todrick Hall’s house after Big Brother 24 wrapped, with many members of the BB24 cast enjoying their time back in the real world.

Elsewhere in the world of Big Brother, Amanda Zuckerman from BB15 is pregnant. This will be the third child for Amanda and her husband.

Additionally, Taylor Hale teased who she wants to go on The Amazing Race with. And the BB24 winner did not pick Joseph Abdin as her choice.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.