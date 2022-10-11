Big Brother winner Taylor Hale reveals who she wants to take on The Amazing Race

Taylor Hale won Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale now has her eyes set on The Amazing Race.

Taylor wants to compete on an upcoming season of the show, and she already has plans for a partner.

No, Taylor isn’t planning to compete with Joseph Abdin, who has been hanging out with her a lot following their time on the BB24 cast.

The news isn’t that surprising, as Taylor had spoken about wanting to be on The Amazing Race while she was still living in the Big Brother house.

Due to her popularity and winning America’s Favorite Houseguest in 2022, it seems safe to assume that the producers for Amazing Race might already have her on a list of potential competitors.

Right now, the current season of Amazing Race features Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao from BB23. They have been fun to watch so far.

Who does Taylor want to partner with on The Amazing Race?

In a new interview that Taylor took part in, she mentioned wanting to partner with Michael Bruner for the race around the world. Michael seems like someone who would be really good at challenges and the perfect companion for the race.

While he was on Big Brother 24, Michael set a new record for winning the Power of Veto the most times in a single season. He did get eliminated before the end of BB24, but Michael proved himself to be a really good competitor at many different types of challenges.

Below is the new interview where Taylor speaks a lot about her time on Big Brother and where she talks about The Amazing Race. Yes, one of the interviewers enjoys some Lay’s as they dive into it.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 and The Amazing Race 34 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.