Big Brother alums Claire and Derek surviving The Amazing Race

Big Brother 23 cast members Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao took part in The Amazing Race 34.

Through three episodes of the new season, the Big Brother couple has survived to keep competing for that big cash prize.

On the season premiere, Derek and Claire did extremely well, as they jumped out to a nice lead and finished first on the debut leg of their race around the world.

It was an impressive showing, suggesting that they might become the latest Big Brother couple to win a season of The Amazing Race.

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson from Big Brother 19 went on The Amazing Race as a newly minted couple a few years ago, winning the $1 million prize.

Now, Claire and Derek are trying to follow in their footsteps, but they have struggled with a few recent challenges.

Claire and Derek on The Amazing Race

In the second episode of the season, Claire was tasked with memorizing a yodel while they traveled through Austria. It did not go well, as she struggled a bit with the lyrics, allowing most of the other teams to catch up with them. Later, they had to ring bells in tune to a song.

They bounced back toward the end of that second episode, finishing in fourth place when they were able to find the pitstop much quicker than some of the teams that had passed them during the challenges.

Then, during the third episode, Claire was tasked with putting the wheels, brakes, and body on a disassembled Ducati. She struggled with the tools, putting the duo in a difficult spot as they tried to catch up.

Since the third episode was the first part of a Mega Leg (an extended portion of the race), nobody was eliminated, and the race has gone on.

While the episodes have been airing, Claire has been having a good time joking about things on social media from her time on the race.

The Amazing Race 34 continues with new episode on October 12

Twelve teams started the race around the world, and two have been eliminated thus far. The first team to go was engaged couple Aastha and Nina, and then golf buddies Tim and Rex were eliminated at the end of Episode 2.

Ten teams are left as TAR 34, Episode 4 arrives on October 12, and that includes the Big Brother couple.

The Amazing Race 34 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.