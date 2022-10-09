Big Brother could do a showmance-themed season for Winter 2023

Fans of Big Brother met Nicole Franzel as part of the BB16 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother has had several notable showmances over the years, and maybe it is time to use that as a theme for a special season of the show.

A growing number of relationships that started in the house have also led to marriage, outpacing the success rate of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette over at ABC.

And wouldn’t it be interesting to see a special season of the show where the showmances competed against each other in a sped-up format?

Celebrity Big Brother has happened three times, each season lasting roughly a month during the winter. That’s where a season like this one could easily slide in.

It seems like something that could lead to a lot of drama, some interesting gameplay by the couples, and many recognizable faces trying to play the game again.

The trick would be convincing everyone to come back, but if they did it where the season lasted less than a month and there were nice stipends paid out, that might entice people to show what they can do again.

Possible Big Brother showmances for a themed season

Below is a list of the most recognizable showmances that are still going strong over the years. Some of them are pretty fresh, but all contain at least one person who helped create some good TV.

No announcement has been made about whether or not Big Brother will return with a themed or celebrity version of the show this winter, but maybe it’s time to try out a duos season with a relationship twist.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas (BB12)

Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder (BB11)

Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones (BB13)

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo (BB18)

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson (BB19)

Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C (BB20)

Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen (BB20)

Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett (BB22)

Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao (BB23)

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin (BB24)

More news from the world of Big Brother

Following her win on Big Brother 24, Taylor has been watching episodes and commenting with Joseph about what went down. She is also responding to rumors that came out about her during the show.

Taylor is also one of several BB24 houseguests on an episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that will be coming out soon.

And for fans who want to give the reality competition show a shot, Big Brother 25 applications are currently open. The $750,000 prize returns for Summer 2023.

To see all of these famous Big Brother showmances playing their games, all past seasons of the show are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 returns during the Summer of 2023 on CBS.