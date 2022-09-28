Big Brother 25 season announced, applications are open

Matthew Turner finished in third place on Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 25 has officially been announced for Summer 2023.

This is a big deal, as it opens the door for a new group of houseguests to try out the game.

Even though we just saw Taylor Hale become the Big Brother 24 winner, it’s never too early to start looking toward next summer.

The Summer 2023 start date for Big Brother hasn’t been announced just yet, but we expect it to arrive in late June or early July.

Since Big Brother All-Stars 2 happened so recently, the BB25 cast will likely all be newcomers to the show.

What fans can start debating about now is what the theme should be for the new season.

Julie Chen Moonves announces Big Brother 25

Taking to her Twitter account, host Julie Chen Moonves made the official announcement about the Big Brother 25 season.

There was also an advertisement on CBS during the BB24 season finale that was used to get people buzzing.

Below is Julie’s post, where she also suggests that fans of Big Brother tune in on Wednesday nights this fall for Survivor 43 and The Amazing Race 34.

And for anyone who wants to apply to be on the Big Brother 25 cast, here is a link to the application. It will be up for a while, but because it is a really extensive form packed with a lot of questions and a video request, don’t put it off too long if you are planning to apply for the Summer 2023 season.

We're so excited to announce Season 25 of #BigBrother will come to your screens next summer. Stay tuned. 🎉 @CBSBigBrother pic.twitter.com/FqqP0InTLw — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) September 26, 2022

In addition to becoming the Big Brother 24 winner, Taylor Hale was also selected as America’s Favorite Houseguest. She received a second cash prize and a seven-day cruise thanks to the Big Brother fans that voted for her to win.

Following his second-place finish, Monte Taylor expressed shock about not winning BB24. Monte felt that he was a sure thing and commented on which members of the BB24 jury he thought were going to vote for him.

Moving forward, we will probably see more from Taylor, Monte, and Matt Turner, possibly on more reality competition shows. It would not be surprising at all if they were all invited to participate on a new season of The Challenge.

What.👏🏽 A.👏🏽 Season.👏🏽 Last night our #BB24 winner was crowned and history was made!🏆 pic.twitter.com/Kckhb76ST1 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 26, 2022

Past seasons of Big Brother can be streamed on Paramount+. That includes the celebrity seasons that have been aired during the winter months over the past few years.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.