America’s Favorite Houseguest named from Big Brother 24 cast

Big Brother 2022 featured Julie Chen Moonves as the host. Pic credit: CBS

America’s Favorite Houseguest from the Big Brother 24 cast was revealed on Sunday night.

This year, a $50,000 cash prize and a seven-day cruise were on the line for the winner.

The voting period was a bit shorter than normal, as it opened after Brittany Hoopes was evicted, and then it closed Sunday (the morning of the finale).

Paloma Aguilar was not eligible to be named AFH, but the other 15 members of the cast were up for America’s Vote.

Paloma became ineligible after she quit playing Big Brother this season for personal reasons. Later, Paloma said she had to walk away from the game for her mental health.

Last season, Tiffany Mitchell won AFH after she helped construct The Cookout and get that alliance to the final six intact.

Coming into the night, there were a few people with good odds to win AFH for BB24, but who would emerge as the true favorite?

Who won America’s Favorite Houseguest on the Big Brother 24 cast?

After the winner of Big Brother 24 was revealed to be Taylor Hale, host Julie Chen Moonves pulled out her envelope to announce who had been named AFH for the Summer 2022 season.

Julie revealed that the top three vote-getters this season were Kyle Capener, Michael Bruner, and Taylor.

America’s Favorite Houseguest for 2022 is Taylor Hale, who gets that nice cash prize and a cruise in addition to the $750,000 she took home as the season’s winner.

Julie- Who ate Jasmine's muffin? Turner- I will admit I ate Jasmine's muffin. I did it in the DR #BB24 pic.twitter.com/hoPR5qCJYt — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) September 26, 2022

AFH is a good bet for a future season of Big Brother

Winning the title of AFH tends to lead to good things down the road for houseguests. Tyler Crispen won on BB20, and Nicole Anthony won on BB21, helping them both get invited back for the BB22 season.

Likely, the latest AFH will also be invited back for a future season of the show. Nobody should be surprised if they either wind up on The Challenge or The Amazing Race.

That’s it for the latest season of Big Brother, and we hope that a celebrity-themed version of the show will arrive at some point this winter.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.