Big Brother odds: Who will win America’s Favorite Houseguest?

Big Brother odds about who will win America’s Favorite Houseguest this summer indicate some clear favorites.

The oddsmakers don’t always get it right, but there are clearly a few people who stand out from the rest when it comes to the possibility of them winning AFH this time.

The clear favorites are Taylor Hale, Michael Bruner, Matthew Turner, and Joseph Abdin. Monte Taylor has also become more popular, but his troubling behavior toward Taylor at the start of the season puts him in a tough spot.

Michael had been the clear favorite to win Big Brother 24, especially when he was racking up challenge wins. But when Turner and Monte saw the opportunity to take him out, they couldn’t pass it up.

Now, Michael resides in the jury house, but his popularity also took a hit before that when the controversy around Kyle Capener’s suspicions of The Cookout 2.0 surfaced.

Kyle could end up receiving some votes simply because of that drama, but he likely doesn’t stand a chance when it comes to actually winning the overall AFH vote.

Who will win AFH on Big Brother 24?

According to the last odds that were presented online, Taylor is the betting favorite to win America’s Favorite Houseguest for Big Brother 24.

After Taylor — way back in the odds — are Michael and Turner on the same line, followed by Joseph a bit further back from there.

As previously reported here, Joseph has seen his popularity skyrocket since getting sent to the BB24 jury house. Could that continue?

No one has overcome adversity in the game of @CBSBigBrother like @TMackenzieH. Taylor’s back was against the wall from day one. And not only did she go on to win the iconic wall comp, she brought herself all the way to the F3. She deserves to win the whole game and AFH too! #bb24 pic.twitter.com/v1aOK0BFhl — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) September 18, 2022

Big Brother fans each have opinions about AFH

When it comes to the members of the Big Brother 24 cast, fans of the show each have their own opinions about how these people have played the game. It’s not always easy to predict which way fan support will shift at the end of the season.

Last summer, Tiffany Mitchell won AFH after a huge swelling of fan support when The Cookout made it to the end.

And back with the Big Brother 21 cast, Nicole Anthony found a lot of support from fans as she became the underdog heading into finale night.

Voting for AFH to open soon

America’s Vote has not yet been opened up again for fans to make their voices heard on the 2022 AFH. When it does, here is the portal where votes can be placed.

On finale night, we will all find out who has won the cash prize and the title of America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Regarding the remaining schedule, here is when the final BB24 episodes will air.

