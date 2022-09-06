Big Brother 24 AFH: Who is most popular BB24 cast member?

Michael Bruner is dominating Big Brother 24 in the challenges. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Big Brother 24 AFH will receive a nice cash prize on the season finale, rewarding them for being popular among fans of the show.

America’s Favorite Houseguest is voted on by Big Brother fans each season, and it typically becomes someone who viewers enjoyed watching during the long season.

For the Big Brother 23 season (Summer 2021), it was Tiffany Mitchell that won the AFH after she helped put together The Cookout and steered her alliance all the way to the end of the game.

This year, it has become difficult to predict who might win the award for the BB24 cast, as the most popular houseguests have shifted quite a bit over the weeks.

Early on, Michael Bruner was the clear favorite for a majority of Big Brother fans, but his popularity has taken a bit hit recently.

Whether it is because of his involvement in the Kyle Capener scandal or merely the fact that Michael is dominating the challenges, his popularity has waned to the point that a BB24 jury member is now ahead of him.

Who is the most popular Big Brother 24 houseguest?

One good measurement of the popularity for houseguests each season is the daily poll that Joker’s Updates provides. It allows fans to rate the houseguests each day, leading to a ranking among everyone in the game.

Michael was at the top of the list for a while, but he got overtaken by Matt Turner. And now, that poll is led by Joseph Abdin, who seems to have become more popular as a member of the BB24 jury than when he was actually in the game.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Joseph has been pretty well-liked among fans of the show for a while, but now he routinely leads the rankings at Joker’s Updates. Currently, the top five (in order) are Joseph, Taylor Hale, Matt Turner, Monte Taylor, and Michael Bruner.

4:34 AM Taylor in BY to herself: "Never want to go to sleep when we have the outside." #BB24 #BBLF pic.twitter.com/MhOYwJoVI2 — Joker's BB Updates #BB24 (@JokersBBUpdates) September 6, 2022

A big move could make someone an AFH favorite

There is a Big Brother 24 Double Eviction coming up, and if someone makes a big move during the night, they could gain more fans and receive a serious bump in polls like the one Joker’s Updates has going. For instance, if Turner won HOH and got Michael out of the game, that would be a huge move that could lead to a lot of AFH votes.

A door is also open for Monte or Taylor to make a big move, but they might need to do a lot to overcome the popularity that Joseph has been receiving. There are likely to be some BB24 jury segments ahead on episodes of the show that also feature Joseph, so it will be very interesting to see if it leads to another bump for him.

4:02 AM The game of Chinese Checkers continues in the BY. Participants are Monte, Turner, Taylor, + Michael. #BB24 #BBLF pic.twitter.com/Ju3bXVvfjp — Joker's BB Updates #BB24 (@JokersBBUpdates) September 6, 2022

We have some Big Brother spoilers about the Veto Meeting here, which should certainly shape what happens next in the game. But will it shift the popularity polls? Stay tuned to find out.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.