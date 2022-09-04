Big Brother 24 Double Eviction: Format for new episode explained

Alyssa Snider has made it to at least the final seven on Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

A Big Brother 24 Double Eviction is coming up, and it will force some of the remaining houseguests to scramble.

The current season already included a night where two evictions took place, as Jasmine Davis and Joseph Abdin got evicted during the Split House twist on the same night, but that isn’t typically how a Double Eviction episode works.

A few photos and videos from the BB24 jury house have come out, giving a glimpse into what life has been like for the recently evicted houseguests.

On Thursday, September 8, CBS is giving the Big Brother producers two hours to present some good drama for the viewers at home.

Within the full schedule of Big Brother episodes, this will be just one of several noteworthy nights coming up. And it all leads to the season finale airing later in September.

It’s also worth noting that a special Friday night episode will be part of the schedule before they wrap everything up.

Explaining the Big Brother 24 Double Eviction

The September 8 episode will begin with a recap of what took place with the BB Comics Veto Competition and how things have gone up to that point. It will break down who the Week 9 Head of Household was targeting and then lead to host Julie Chen Moonves taking over.

Viewers will see some taped footage of the houseguests deciding who they want to evict before Julie hosts the first Eviction Ceremony of the night. This is where the cast will get down to just six people who will participate in a sped-up week of Big Brother.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

A week of Big Brother in one night

Once the night’s first eviction has occurred, the remaining people will play out a week of Big Brother in the next hour. It will begin by crowning a new Head of Household and lead into that person hosting a Nomination Ceremony. Then all six of the remaining houseguests participate in a Veto Competition.

With the POV in hand, that winner will host a Veto Meeting, where the final nominees for the night are set in stone. Then, the three voters will decide who gets sent to the BB24 jury next.

Two people will be walking out the door on the night of September 8, leading to an influx in jury members who will undoubtedly be debating about who they want to ultimately become the Big Brother 24 winner.

It is very likely that an additional HOH Competition will take place later in the evening and that some Big Brother spoilers about it will surface on the live feeds.

For readers who want to go back and see previous Double Eviction episodes, every season is available for streaming on Paramount+. It’s a great way to catch up on the current season or watch past classic episodes.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.