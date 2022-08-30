Big Brother 24 schedule: Update includes new times, days

The Big Brother 24 cast has some big episodes coming up. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 24 schedule has been updated again by CBS, setting the final dates and times for the stretch-run of episodes.

We are roughly four weeks from the season finale, with one of the final eight houseguests about to win the $750,000 prize.

With a new season of The Amazing Race coming up, and CBS advertising Survivor 43 for the fall, it’s just about time to bring the Big Brother 2022 season to a close.

The final episode for Big Brother 24 is going to be a two-hour installment on Sunday, September 25. Having it on a Sunday is already a big shift in how things are typically done for the show.

There is also a Friday night episode slated for September 23, giving fans some bonus content as the Summer 2022 season begins wrapping up.

For fans who may have missed an episode or two and need to catch up, all of them can be streamed on Paramount+.

Below is a list of all the episodes that remain for the Big Brother 2022 Summer schedule. Take note that there is no episode on Wednesday, September 21, as that is the night that Survivor 43 and The Amazing Race 34 debuts.

Episode 24: Wednesday, August 31 at 8/7c.

Episode 25: Thursday, September 1 at 9/8c.

Episode 26: Sunday, September 4 at 8/7c

Episode 27: Wednesday, September 7 at 8/7c

Episode 28: Thursday, September 8 at 9/8c (two hours long).

Episode 29: Sunday, September 11 at 8:30e and 8p.

Episode 30: Wednesday, September 14 at 8/7c.

Episode 31: Thursday, September 15 at 9/8c.

Episode 32: Sunday, September 18 at 8:30e and 8p.

Episode 33: Thursday, September 22 at 9/8c.

Episode 34: Friday, September 23 at 8/7c.

Episode 34: Sunday, September 25 at 8/7c (two-hour finale).

Alyssa: "am I literally going to watch back my season of Big Brother and be the girl that didn't talk game to anyone?" pic.twitter.com/jjO77Gx6dN Get our Big Brother newsletter! August 28, 2022

More Big Brother news and notes

For any Big Brother fans who haven’t seen it, Kyle Capener and the show have been trending for the wrong reasons.

Also, here are the Week 8 veto results that set the stage for the upcoming Eviction Ceremony.

There could be a lot of drama stemming from the next eviction, and the next Head of Household will certainly help shape how the final group of players will look this season.

As a reminder, the next eviction takes place on the Thursday, September 1 episode of the show. That’s where the BB24 cast will get down to just seven players.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.