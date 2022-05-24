Big Brother 24 TV commercial released to create buzz for Summer 2022

OTEV returns for the BB24 cast in Summer 2022. Pic credit: CBS

A Big brother 24 TV commercial debuted on Monday night, with CBS looking to create some buzz about the upcoming Summer 2022 season.

Television viewers tuning in for the season finale of NCIS got to see the first real advertisement for the BB24 cast, followed quickly by a preview for The Challenge: USA. This new version of The Challenge will feature former cast members of Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race.

With a strong lineup of reality competition shows for this summer, it’s a tad surprising that CBS hasn’t been making the advertising push much earlier. But since many other shows are airing their finales this week, the docket has been cleared.

It looks like the Big Brother 24 start date is set for this summer, but that information comes from rumors and not an official statement by the network. If things are on track, it shouldn’t be too much longer until rumored cast lists start popping up on social media.

Big Brother 24 TV commercial from CBS

Below is the first TV commercial running for Big Brother 24, and as has been the theme of these in the past, viewers are presented with clips from older seasons to spark excitement. We also get some social media posts made by Big Brother fans, where they wrote about their favorite moments from the show’s history.

More news from the world of Big Brother

The has been a lot of positive relationship news from Big Brother alums over the past few weeks, including Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett getting married very soon.

Earlier this month, Christie Murphy from Big Brother 21 got married. She tied the knot with her long-time girlfriend. But that’s not all, as Frankie Grande from Big Brother 16 also just got married, with the couple taking part in a galaxy-themed event.

And more wedding bells may be on the horizon, as Nicole Anthony from Big Brother 21 revealed she is engaged. We were also able to share the news that Corey Brooks from Big Brother 18 just got engaged as well.

Which couple will make a big relationship announcement next? Stay tuned because Big Brother couples sure have found a way to be successful in the real world.

For Big Brother fans who want to watch past seasons of the show, everything can be streamed through Paramount+. That’s a great way to go back and watch some of the classic seasons of the reality competition show before the BB24 cast takes over this summer.

Big Brother 24 will air on CBS during Summer 2022.