Big Brother 21’s Christie Murphy got married to Jamie Martin

The Big Brother 2019 cast featured Christie Murphy as a houseguest. Pic credit: CBS

Christie Murphy from Big Brother 21 just got married to Jamie Martin this weekend.

After a memorable proposal in Paris, France, the couple has now officially tied the knot.

The ceremony itself took place in Tulum, Mexico, where the couple had been vacationing for a while before the big day.

It sounds like Tulum was where the couple had wanted to get married for quite some time, and that big day finally arrived on April 23.

Christie Murphy and Jamie Martin get married

“It was the most special day of both our lives. We can’t stop talking about it and looking at the photos in awe! All the months of planning and picking out every little detail just came together, and it was perfect! We both just keep saying that it was literally the best night of our lives,” Christie and Jamie told Us Weekly.

With several other former houseguests in attendance, Big Brother fans should expect to see a lot of social media content surfacing from the big event.

Below is a post that Tommy Bracco from Big Brother 21 shared from the wedding. He posted a number of pictures, including the lead one where he stands with Christie in her wedding dress.

In addition to Tommy Bracco being in attendance, so were Holly Allen, Analyse Talavera, Nick Maccarone from their season, and Elena Davies from Big Brother 19.

