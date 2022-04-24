Big Brother 15’s Amanda Zuckerman shares photos of her weight loss journey

The BB15 cast featured Amanda Zuckerman. Pic credit: CBS

Amanda Zuckerman was a part of the Big Brother 15 cast that played the game in the Summer of 2013.

Sixteen houseguests took part in that season, with Andy Herren emerging as the Big Brother 15 winner.

Amanda finished in seventh place, putting her on the BB15 jury and giving her a vote on finale night. Her vote went to Andy, who beat out GinaMarie Zimmerman for the $500,000 prize.

Since her time in the Big Brother house, Amanda has gotten married to Mike Zachman and has had two children. Ford Alexander Zachman, their second child, was born in May 2021.

This past winter, Amanda had a vertical sleeve gastrectomy (VSG), which is a surgery to reduce the size of the stomach. Since then, she has kept her followers in the loop on her weight loss and just provided a new update.

Amanda Zuckerman shares her weight loss

Amanda shared news about her weight loss on her social media page.

“226 VS 144 I’m healthier, exercise, and I have so much more energy. Very grateful for #VSG #vsgbeforeandafter #vsgcommunity,” Amanda wrote in a new post that she put up on Instagram.

As seen below, Amanda provided her followers with a picture from before she had the VSG surgery and what she looks like now. It has already led to a lot of supportive comments from her friends.

More news from Big Brother

When the recent season of Big Brother: All-Stars took place, there were some viewers who thought Amanda Zuckerman would be a good person to bring back to the show.

Recently, some new Big Brother rumors pointed to who producers wanted to lead the new season, even though many former winners didn’t end up appearing as part of the BB22 cast.

It was Cody Calafiore who became the Big Brother: All-Stars 2 winner. Since then, Xavier Prather won Big Brother 23, and then Miesha Tate won Celebrity Big Brother 3.

Speaking of the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast, Shanna Moakler updated fans on her relationship status, which became front-page news when her ex-boyfriend got arrested.

This summer, a new season of Big Brother will take place. A lot of BB24 cast applications were submitted, giving producers a lot of people to choose from when putting this group of houseguests together.

The expectation is that the season could begin in June or July, and here is a breakdown of possible BB24 start dates. The prize is going to be $750,000 this summer, with Julie Chen Moonves returning as the host.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.