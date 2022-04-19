Big Brother rumors: Who did producers want to lead All-Stars season?

Derrick Levasseur was the Big Brother 16 winner. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother rumors about the BB22 cast have surfaced again, even though it has nearly been two years since it aired.

It was during Summer 2020 when the Big Brother 22 cast played the game. Due to it taking place during the pandemic, the producers invited back previous people who they thought Big Brother fans would enjoy watching.

Called Big Brother: All-Stars 2, that particular cast created a lot of online rumors, many of which revolved around who got invited, who turned down the chance to play Big Brother again, and who the producers didn’t want to play again.

Now, some interesting new Big Brother rumors have surfaced, possibly indicating who the four players were that the producers most wanted to be part of that All-Stars 2 cast. And had they been on the show, things might have gone a lot differently.

Big Brother: All-Stars rumors

“I always laugh because the plan was for Dan, Derrick, Kaycee and Josh as the four winners. #BBCAN10 #BB24 That season would be better, right?” posted Twitter user SpoilerGirl1 on social media.

In her post, she refers to Big Brother 10 winner Dan Gheesling, Big Brother 16 winner Derrick LeVasseur, Big Brother 20 winner Kaycee Clark, and Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez.

None of those four players competed as part of the BB22 cast, with Dan and Derrick reportedly turning it down, and then Kaycee and Josh reportedly failing COVID tests while they were in quarantine.

Since these are just rumors about who the producers wanted to lead the BB22 cast, we should take it with a grain of salt, but they are rumors that have also been brought up in the past.

Some Big Brother 22 rumors are being shared. Pic credit: @SpoilerGirl1/Twitter

Who won Big Brother: All-Stars 2?

As a reminder, Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, and Enzo Palumbo made it to the end of Big Brother: All-Stars 2. When Cody became the final Head of Household, he elected to take Enzo with him to the final two. Cody was then named the Big Brother 22 winner and left the show with a nice $500,000 prize.

