Big Brother 24: When can we expect start date of new season?

Big Brother 24 is coming to CBS this summer, and it won’t be too long until fans of the show are watching some new houseguests play the game.

The production team made a big deal about getting a lot of people to apply to be on the show this time around, so the expectation is that the BB24 cast will be made up entirely of new people.

Last summer, 16 new people made up the Big Brother 23 cast, with Xavier Prather getting named the winner of the increased cash prize of $750,000.

The big cash prize is still in place for Summer 2022, with the BB24 cast all competing for $750,000 again. The increased prize pool may have encouraged more people to apply to be on the show than in the past.

When might the Big Brother 24 start date occur?

Typically, the season premiere for Big Brother USA arrives at the end of June or the beginning of July. The producers selected the fourth Wednesday of June for a while, but that schedule got upended during the pandemic. BB22 started on August 5 after some delays back in Summer 2020, and then BB23 began on July 7 during Summer 2021.

Looking ahead at the Summer 2022 calendar, a good start date for the Big Brother 24 cast might be on Wednesday, June 22. It’s the fourth Wednesday of the month, and it would allow the reality competition show a lot of space to run during the summer.

Wednesday, June 29 could also work as the BB24 start date because it would allow several episodes to air before the Fourth of July holiday. Since July 4 falls on a Monday this year, and Monday is not typically an episode night, it would work perfectly for production.

When CBS reveals the exact start date for the Big Brother 2022 season, we will make sure to pass it on. We also expect to hear rumors about themes and twists in the coming months.

Recently, host Julie Chen Moonves teased Big Brother fans with a post on social media. The post got fans and former houseguests buzzing about the new season. Excitement about the show is always a good thing as the summer months approach.

It’s still going to be a while until the BB24 cast members are public, especially since they will have to go through the extended safety protocols that are in place for the CBS reality competition shows now. At the earliest, we could learn the names of the BB24 cast in mid-June.

In Celebrity Big Brother news, Todrick Hall deflected his behavior and even tried to shift the blame for his actions over to castmate Shanna Moakler. These statements came after Todrick said that Shanna should be the one apologizing to him for what took place during the season.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.