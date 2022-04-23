Big Brother 24 cast: How many people applied for Summer 2022?

Julie Chen Moonves will get to meet the Big Brother 24 cast soon. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 24 cast is competing for a $750,000 prize this summer.

But first, the producers have to put together the right group of houseguests to play the game. Hopefully, it is packed with people who won’t try to quit the game early.

The latest Big Brother rumors continue to indicate that we will see an entirely new group of houseguests competing this summer, which should lead to some new fan-favorites emerging.

And it also looks like there are a lot of people trying to get a shot at playing Big Brother in Summer 2022, with a very high number of applications reportedly already being submitted.

How many people applied for Big Brother 24?

“I was told there’s over 10,000 applicants this year for #BB24 and casting is a little bit behind on reviewing them all,” Twitter user SpoilerGirl1 posted.

If these numbers are correct, that’s a lot of people for the producers to choose from. It also raises the odds that the BB24 cast will be a really exciting one to watch this summer. That’s all great news.

More Big Brother news

It won’t be too much longer until the Big Brother 24 season begins, and here we have a breakdown of when the premiere might take place. No matter when that happens, it, of course, will never be soon enough for fans who want to watch the show again.

Since it could be a while until the Big Brother live feeds get turned on again, there is a lot of time to go stream previous seasons using Paramount+. But the good news is that the live feeds will be returning.

The latest season of Celebrity Big Brother is also available for streaming, which just took place during Winter 2022. A new group of celebrities resided in the house and competed for $250,000.

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves is already teasing fans about the upcoming season, and we hope that she will soon start revealing some hints about possible themes that could be used this time around.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.