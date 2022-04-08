Shanna Moakler, 47, flaunts curves in tiny black bikini, proves she’s still got it after Matthew Rondeau drama

Celebrity Big Brother 3 featured Shanna Moakler as a player. Pic credit: CBS

Shanna Moakler took to social media this week to show that she’s still got it at 47.

The model and reality TV star has had a lot of drama with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau recently, but that hasn’t stopped her from looking great.

As for that drama, it started while Moakler was participating in the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother. With her inside of the house, Rondeau was making headlines for taking down pictures of her and expressing jealousy over the time she was spending with Lamar Odom on the show.

And when the show came to an end, an incident took place at Moakler’s house that led to Rondeau being arrested.

That wasn’t the end of the recent drama, either, as Moakler made an announcement that she was pregnant. Later, though, Moakler stated it has been a false positive.

Regarding her relationship with Rondeau, it appeared to be over, but Moakler and Rondeau were seen eating out together not long ago.

Shanna Moakler flaunts curves in tiny bikini

Below is the image that Moakler shared on social media showing off that she has been keeping in great shape. Despite the dramas that have taken place in her personal life and on reality television, Moakler still isn’t shy about putting herself out there.

Shanna Moakler poses in a black bikini. Pic credit: @ShannaMoakler/Facebook

Todrick Hall blamed Shanna Moakler for Big Brother drama

Recently, Todrick Hall blamed Shanna Moakler for their drama inside of the Big Brother house this winter. During the season, Hall had said some really unkind things about Moakler, the way that she dressed, and how she acted as a mother.

Now, he says Big Brother fans just didn’t see that it was Moakler’s fault that he went after her. He never actually presented reasons for that conclusion, other than to say that the live feeds didn’t show everything.

Moakler has refrained from taking the bait that Hall is putting out on social media, while Hall just continues to lose support from people who saw him on the show.

For Big Brother fans looking forward to seeing another celebrity version of the hit reality competition show, we may have to wait a while for that to take place. As for the regular version of the show, producers are already putting together the BB24 cast to take over the Big Brother house in Summer 2022.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.