Corey Brooks from Big Brother 18 is now engaged to Sami Swanson

Corey Brooks was on the BB18 cast playing in Summer 2016. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 18 alum Corey Brooks proposed to Sami Swanson recently, and the duo is now preparing to get married.

Big Brother fans first met Corey as a member of the BB18 cast back in Summer 2016.

It was a very memorable season of the show, with Nicole Franzel emerging as the Big Brother 18 winner and Paul Abrahamian finishing in second place.

Corey ended up finishing in fourth place on the BB18 cast, as he was placed on the block next to his showmance partner (Nicole) when Paul became the Head of Household. James Huling then voted Corey out.

On finale night, Corey placed his BB18 jury vote for Nicole, who ended up winning the $500,000 prize on a 5-4 result.

Corey Brooks pops the question to girlfriend Sami Swanson

“Made @shmami my Ex-Girlfriend 😎 #fiancé 💍,” Corey Brooks posted as the caption to a series of Instagram photos that showed him proposing to Sami Swanson.

The happy couple is also shown posing with their dog.

Before the proposal took place, Corey also went on Instagram to post a video about how he was planning to ask Sami to marry him, and he showed off the big diamond ring. The video ended with Sami answering his question.

“I’ve known I wanted to be with @shmami since the day I met her 2 years ago. I’m the happiest and luckiest guy in the world ❤️ @rwfine @emilyhusk thank you for making our day so special with the most perfect 💍,” reads the caption to Corey’s video that is shared below.

Big Brother 24 coming this summer

Rumors about the Big Brother 24 start date have already begun popping up on social media, showing how close fans are to enjoying another summer season of the show.

It looks like there will be a brand new cast residing in the Big Brother house, so fans will have a new group of people to root on very soon. Julie Chen Moonves is returning as the host, and $750,000 is on the line for the winner.

But back to news about Big Brother alums, as Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett are getting married soon. The couple has a date set and the big event is arriving later in May.

After meeting as members of the BB22 cast, Christmas and Memphis became a couple outside of the house and they will soon be seen walking down the aisle with plans to spend the rest of their lives together.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS in Summer 2022.